Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rattler Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States.

