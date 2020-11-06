Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 38.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.