Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $3.82 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.