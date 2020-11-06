Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $27.96 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.