Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

CGC opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,477 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

