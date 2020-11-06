Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CAJ opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.43. Canon has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Canon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canon by 66.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the third quarter worth $65,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Canon by 47.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

