Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CU. CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.

CU stock opened at C$30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.03. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

