Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CU. CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.
CU stock opened at C$30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.03. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15.
About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
See Also: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.