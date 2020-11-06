Canaccord Genuity Raises Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target to $28.50

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJR. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

SJR opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

