Canaccord Genuity Lowers Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target to $7.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATRO opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

