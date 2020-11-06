Canaccord Genuity Boosts Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Price Target to GBX 130

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

ALFA opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.87. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $408.60 million and a P/E ratio of 28.30.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 680.0000444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

