Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

NYSE CPE opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

