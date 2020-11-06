Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,720 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

