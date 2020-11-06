Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Cactus worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

NYSE:WHD opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.