BWS Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. BWS Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $691.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2,003.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 70.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.