Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.17. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

