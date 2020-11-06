Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.