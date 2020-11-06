BT Group’s (BTGOF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

