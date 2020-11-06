BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $29.00 on Monday. BRP Group has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.29 million and a PE ratio of 145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.