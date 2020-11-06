BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $29.00 on Monday. BRP Group has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.29 million and a PE ratio of 145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.
