Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 795 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 70.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,126,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a PE ratio of -204.77, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

