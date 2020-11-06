Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $151,116,000 after acquiring an additional 245,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.