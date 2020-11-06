Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 70,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 78,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

