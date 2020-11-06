Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.77, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

