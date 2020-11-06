Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 975,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,670.

BBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

