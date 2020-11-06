Brokers Offer Predictions for Eaton Co. plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of ETN opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $111.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

