Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

LUMN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

LUMN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 703.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

