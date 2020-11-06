Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.04). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

BHVN stock opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

