Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sysco posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 191,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 43.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.