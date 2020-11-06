Brokerages Expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.48. Sony posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

SNE opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

