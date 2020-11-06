Brokerages Expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Axon Enterprise reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,480. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $108.50 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

