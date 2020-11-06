Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. Ciena posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,345 shares of company stock worth $1,760,034. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.