Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.24. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

