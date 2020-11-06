Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.99. Britvic has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

