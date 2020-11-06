British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 88.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

