Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

