Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gabelli

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

