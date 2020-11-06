Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCOV. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.70.
NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $14.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brightcove by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Brightcove by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 169.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Brightcove by 32.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
