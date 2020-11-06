Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCOV. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brightcove by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Brightcove by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 169.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Brightcove by 32.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

