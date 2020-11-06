Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BGGSQ opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.95. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 298,166 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $71,559.84. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

