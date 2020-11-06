Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDGE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at $647,470.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $109,569. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

