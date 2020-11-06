BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.99.

NYSE BP opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of BP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of BP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

