BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.02 on Monday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

