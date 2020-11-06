BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €33.88 ($39.86) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.42. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.