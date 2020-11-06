BMO Capital Markets Raises Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $112.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 232.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.
Shares of PBH stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
