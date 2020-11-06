BMO Capital Markets Raises Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $112.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 232.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.