BMO Capital Markets Raises Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $62.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE LSPD opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

