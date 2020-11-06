Bloom Burton Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Accumulate

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of AUPH opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

