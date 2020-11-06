BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of MQY opened at $16.14 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
