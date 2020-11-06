BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of MQY opened at $16.14 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.