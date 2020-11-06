Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSM. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE:BSM opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

