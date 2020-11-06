Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.11

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.11 and last traded at $96.06, with a volume of 11033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.43.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KCG assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,410,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,087,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

