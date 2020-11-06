Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $373,680.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider David M. Epstein sold 12,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $373,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 723,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,962.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BDTX stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.