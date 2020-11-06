BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
BK OF SANTA CLA/SH stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
BK OF SANTA CLA/SH Company Profile
