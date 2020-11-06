BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH Company Profile

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

