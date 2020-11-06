BitCapitalVendor Price Reaches $0.0018 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $18,272.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.03443527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00250491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022953 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.